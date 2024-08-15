HEH, INDEED:
If Ukraine starts installing first-world plumbing in the areas they’ve occupied, Russians will turn against me.
— Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) August 15, 2024
HEH, INDEED:
If Ukraine starts installing first-world plumbing in the areas they’ve occupied, Russians will turn against me.
— Darth Putin (@DarthPutinKGB) August 15, 2024
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.