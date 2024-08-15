RIP: Bay Area rock icon Greg Kihn passes away at 75.

Kihn has passed away at 75, according to a blog post on his official website. Kihn, who was born in Baltimore, Maryland, but made his name as a key figure in the San Francisco Bay Area music scene, lost his battle with Alzheimer’s disease earlier this week.

Known for his distinct songwriting style that blended folk, classic rock, blues and pop, Kihn scored a string of hits in the early 1980s with “The Breakup Song,” “Remember,” and “Lucky.” He is best remembered, however, for his 1983 smash “Jeopardy.” The song was Kihn’s only Top 10 hit, reaching number 2 in May of 1983, just behind Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”

It was also immortalized in the Weird Al Yankovic parody, “I Lost on Jeopardy.”

In addition to his successful career as a musician, Kihn was a morning radio host on KFOX for 17 years.