I GUESS THOSE RUMORS ABOUT RFK JR ANGLING FOR A HARRIS ADMINISTRATION CABINET SLOT AREN’T GOING TO PAN OUT:

VP Harris’s Democratic Party would be unrecognizable to my father and uncle and I cannot reconcile it with my values. The Democratic Party of RFK and JFK was the party of civil liberties and free speech. VP Harris‘s is the party of censorship, lockdowns, and medical coercion.… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) August 15, 2024

Maybe he ought to endorse Trump, who is a helluva lot closer to RFK Jr on any of these issues that Harris will ever be.