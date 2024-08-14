THAT’S ALL, FOLX! Embattled Columbia president Minouche Shafik resigns months after anti-Israel student protests: report.

Columbia University president Minouche Shafik has resigned from the elite institution, according to a report.

Shafik is stepping away after just one year at the helm, which was marked by constant — and sometimes destructive — anti-Israel protests, the Free Beacon reported.

The embattled president had been facing mounting calls to resign for months over her handling of the protests, which broke out following Hamas’ Oct. 7 invasion of Israel.

She was accused of “gross negligence” while testifying before Congress after refusing to say whether the phrase “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” should be considered antisemitic.