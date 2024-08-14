JUST IMAGINE WHAT THEY’D BE WORTH IF THEY ACTUALLY WON PLAYOFF GAMES AND SUPER BOWLS: The Dallas Cowboys become first sports franchise to be worth over $10 billion, per Sportico. “The Cowboys, owned by Jerry Jones, were valued at $10.32 billion, far and away the most valuable franchise in the league and an increase of over a billion dollars on the previous estimate of $9.2 billion in February. Jones, 81, purchased ‘America’s Team’ in 1989 for an estimated $140 million (roughly $355 million in 2024) and has turned the organization into a financial powerhouse.”