Hurricane Ernesto Plunges 50% of Puerto Rico into Darkness: As hurricanes go, Ernesto is pretty weak right now–just a Category 1. That could change, of course. But Puerto Rico’s electrical grid goes down easily.

Will Joe Biden be blamed for Puerto Rico’s problem? I ask because, in 2017, a massively stronger hurricane–Maria–struck Puerto Rico and wreaked much greater havoc. A report by the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights tried to blame it on Donald Trump (just as the mainstream media had blamed George W. Bush for Hurricane Katrina). (My individual part of the hurricane report opposed that effort to blame Trump and can be found here.) All in all, I found the hurricane project pretty interesting.