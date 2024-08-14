TRACKING SICK, DYING, OR DEAD PEOPLE MIGHT BE BETTER METRICS: University of Minnesota says it’s tracking a ‘summer surge’ of COVID using wastewater.
If you have to find it via wastewater, how serious is it, really?
