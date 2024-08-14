THIS PARADE BROUGHT TO YOU BY BIDEN-HARRIS: Taliban parade US military vehicles, weapons to celebrate 3 years in power, AP reports.

Members of the Taliban on Wednesday celebrated three years since their return to power with a display at a former U.S. air base, to the Associated Press.

circulating social media show uniformed troops flying helicopters and parading a convoy of armored trucks through what was once the Bagram Airfield. The hardware had reportedly been left abandoned since the U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021.

BREAKING: The Taliban are holding a major military parade the former U.S. military base in Bagram to celebrate the 3rd anniversary of taking over Kabul. Chinese and Iranian diplomats attended the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/RWRm1h7dfu — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 14, 2024

And it was quite a haul:

Flashback: Harris says she had key role in Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal decision. The vice president confirmed she was the last person in the room before Biden made the decision to move forward with withdrawing U.S. troops.