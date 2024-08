BIDENFLATION ISN’T OVER:

The owner of four restaurants made this video when inflation was at 3.5%. Today, we’re told that inflation is at 2.9%. He looked at the prices of some products and concluded that the government’s inflation numbers don’t make sense. Since February, food prices have increased:

-… pic.twitter.com/0bTp5jAbad

— I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) August 14, 2024