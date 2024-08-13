TWO TIMS IN ONE!

Shot: Walz let Minneapolis burn.

This was Minnesota under Tim Walz. Never forget.pic.twitter.com/UURbI1Z55G — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 12, 2024

Chaser: ‘Light ‘em up!’ Police shoot paintballs at Minneapolis residents standing on their porch.

This was during the George Floyd riots. But the power to do this to their citizens was only extended to them because of the Covid lockdowns and executive orders. This way all may-june 2020 — Sam (@Samantha_SN1) August 13, 2024

The juxtaposition between these two videos could make for a powerful campaign ad for Trump.