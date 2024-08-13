YES. Most grades don’t match test scores: Is that a problem?

“Two out of five transcript grades indicated that students were more competent in the course than they actually were, while nearly one out of six grades was lower than the student’s true understanding of the course content, reports Hechinger’s Jill Barshay.

Asian American students’ grades matched their test scores 51 percent of the time, according to the analysis. That fell to 43 percent for whites and one-third for Hispanics and blacks. In addition, grade inflation was more common for lower-income students.

Twenty-one percent of Hispanics and blacks receives grades two levels about the mastery indicated by their test scores, such as a B instead of a D, the report concluded. Only 10 percent of Asians and 12 percent of whites received a two-grade boost.