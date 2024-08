HEH, INDEED:

A great joke from Russia:

Putin, after 10 days of Kursk catastrophe, summons Stalin’s ghost :

Stalin: “What’s happened?”

Putin: “Nazis are at Kursk! My army is beaten! What should I do?”

Stalin: “Do like me 1943. Send best Ukrainian tropps to the front, and ask the US for arms!”

— Sergej Sumlenny, LL.M (@sumlenny) August 13, 2024