August 13, 2024

TIM WOLZ: “Mind Your Own Damn Business!”

Also Tim Wolz: ‘Light ‘em up!’ Police shoot paintballs at Minneapolis residents standing on their porch.

Related: Minnesota grandma jailed for defying Walz COVID lockdown orders warns ‘you do not want tyranny at this level.’ Lisa Hanson warns Americans against electing Minnesota Gov Tim Walz as vice president: ‘He will take your rights away.’

Posted at 1:55 pm by Ed Driscoll