TIM WOLZ: “Mind Your Own Damn Business!”

Also Tim Wolz: ‘Light ‘em up!’ Police shoot paintballs at Minneapolis residents standing on their porch.

This was during the George Floyd riots. But the power to do this to their citizens was only extended to them because of the Covid lockdowns and executive orders. This way all may-june 2020

— Sam (@Samantha_SN1) August 13, 2024