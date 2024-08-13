AND THE HITS JUST KEEP COMING FOR DISNEY:

As Newsweek warned in January: Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot on Collision Course.

Actor Rachel Zegler has called for a ceasefire in Gaza—and people are worried that this could make for an awkward Snow White press tour.

The live-action remake of the classic 1937 animated movie, which is set to be released by Disney in 2025, stars Zegler as the titular character and Israeli actor Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. Both women are no strangers to sharing their opinions online and their social media posts have shown that they have very different thoughts on the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Newsweek contacted Disney and representatives for Zegler and Gadot for comment via email Monday.

Gadot has been vocal in her support for Israel after Hamas launched an unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7, which they said was retribution for worsening conditions for Palestinians. In response, Israel launched hundreds of airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, followed by extensive ground operations. At least 1,200 people have been killed in Israel, while more than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed, with many more injured and over 1.5 million internally displaced in Gaza, according to the Associated Press.