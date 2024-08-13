WHY IS MSNBC SUCH A CESSPIT OF RACISM? MSNBC, Jemele Hill, Brian Stelter Silent on Joy Reid’s Racist Rant Calling White Sen. ‘Mayonnaise Sandwich.’

MSNBC is the self-appointed police force for racist comments in American society. Not a day goes by when at least one of the pundits at the network does not label someone a “racist” – even if they are not actually a racist.

Yet, last week, one of MSNBC’s own went on another overtly racist rant against white people. Primetime host Joy Reid thanked Kamala Harris for not picking Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly as her running mate because, unlike Tim Walz, Kelly is “super white.”

Err, not just “super white.

According to Reid, Sen. Kelly is “like a mayonnaise sandwich on Wonder bread white.”

OutKick asked MSNBC for comment. The network did not respond. MSNBC does not respond to inquiries regarding Reid’s bigotry. We’ve tried before.

Translation: a network that proclaims zero tolerance for racism, refuses to condemn one of its leading hosts for spewing racism for profit.