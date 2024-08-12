WOEING: The Fall Of Boeing Is Complete: Imagine How Bad They Must Be To Be Called Out By NASA!

An honest appraisal of the many departments of the federal government would be hard-pressed to find an efficient and competent one in the sea of catastrophically wasteful and downright damaging divisions.

Okay…I can think of one. The United States Mint and the Bureau of Engraving and Printing does a pretty good job of producing our coins and bills. Far too many, but that’s a different issue. And they are probably pathetically inefficient, but at least the end result is of good quality.

But in the main, the federal government is a pathetic collection of career apparatchiks, layabouts, no-nothings, no-shows, thieves, and the flat-out laziest people in the country. So when they criticize one of their biggest contractors, you know something is up!

NASA Inspector General Report Criticizes Boeing’s Quality Control