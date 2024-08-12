PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Jim Geraghty writes, “The Media Have Forgotten Why They Exist,” that “Large swaths of the national media believe that their job, at this moment, is to tell you how awesome the presidential and vice-presidential candidates are, instead of pointing out their records and policies. (In the case of Kamala Harris, all we have are her policy stances from her 2020 campaign and the current Biden administration policies, even though her campaign staff insists those positions from 2019 are no longer operative.)”

To be fair, they’ve “forgotten why they exist” since 2008, and arguably, since 2004:

Vance knows this, and he deserves a lot of credit for going into the lion’s den and letting them expose themselves for what they are.