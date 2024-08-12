August 12, 2024

EVERY TIME I FEAR THAT THE DEMOCRATS’ ELECTION FORTIFICATIONS IN PLACES LIKE PENNSYLVANIA, MICHIGAN, AND WISCONSIN HAVE BECOME IMPENETRABLE, I SEE A BACK-FLIPPING PANDER LIKE THIS ONE:

The only thing Harris-Walz seems to feel comfortable about is the media running cover for them — which could prove to be enough, of course.

Posted at 12:42 pm by Stephen Green