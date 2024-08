THIS IS THE WAY:

JD Vance: “You've now asked me three questions about comments that I made three years ago. I wonder what Kamala Harris thinks about the fact that her policies opened the southern border." Dana Bash: "Im interviewing you not Kamala Harris." JD Vance: "You're interviewing me… pic.twitter.com/4BI1v3LkMz — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) August 11, 2024

Vance is a master class on how to handle the hostile media.