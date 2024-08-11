WHEN YOU’VE LOST THE WASHINGTON POST…: Questions we’d love to ask Kamala Harris.

If she hopes to prevail, Ms. Harris needs to present her ideas. The media and public have legitimate questions, and she should face them. This is a political necessity — Mr. Trump is already turning her avoidance of the media into an attack line. And elections aren’t just about winning. They’re about accumulating political capital for a particular agenda, which Ms. Harris can’t do unless she articulates one.

What’s more, Ms. Harris might find her best hope of persuading voters is not to reinforce familiar negative information about Mr. Trump, even if it’s repackaged as an attack on his, and his party’s, “weirdness.” Rather, a new survey published in Matt Yglesias’s newsletter by political scientists David Broockman of the University of California at Berkeley and Josh Kalla of Yale, who study political messaging, suggests that her best bet would be to provide the public new, positive information about herself — and her agenda.

…

Without hearing Ms. Harris articulate her thought process, she runs the risk of leaving voters to wonder whether she is just shifting with the political winds, or, indeed, planning to revert to previous positions after she’s won the presidency. Why, for instance, did she embrace Mr. Trump’s idea to exempt tips from taxation?