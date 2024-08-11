ELECTRIC STICKER SHOCK: Tesla halts orders for $61,000 Cybertruck, cheapest version now $100,000.

Tesla stopped taking orders for the cheapest model of its Cybertruck electric pickup, which was priced at $61,000. Now, its $100,000 version is the cheapest model available for order on the automaker’s website.

Consumers and investors have closely monitored the supply and demand of Tesla’s Cybertruck after CEO Elon Musk invested heavily in the EV truck line in recent years with the goal of producing 200,000 annually.

Musk said last fall that Tesla had 1 million reservations for the truck. Some customers have indicated they’re waiting for less expensive versions to be available because its prices have been higher and driving ranges lower than originally forecast.