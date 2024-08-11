OLD AND BUSTED: Tim Walz’s Stolen Valor.

The New Hotness? Kamala Harris’s Stolen Policy! Kamala Harris Laughably Steals Trump’s Idea to Not Tax Tips, but the Receipts Tell a Different Story.

Kamala Harris has made her first major policy announcement since being handed the nomination by a cabal of Democrat elites. During a rally in Las Vegas on Saturday night, Harris said that, as president, she would end the IRS collecting tax on tips.

If that sounds familiar, that’s because Donald Trump took the same policy position back in June. In true Kamala Harris fashion, after going almost a month with no policy platform, her first move was to steal a plank from her opponent’s platform. You can’t make this stuff up. That’s how absurd the 2024 election cycle is.

Let’s take a quick trip down memory lane because it’s going to be instructive.

Harris was for banning fracking before she was against it. She was for defunding the police before she was against it. She was for a federal gun buyback program before she was against it. She was for decriminalizing illegal immigration before she was against it. She was for eliminating private health insurance before she was against it.

Believe it or not, this “no tax on tips thing” is yet another flip-flop from Harris and perhaps her most egregious. While the positions listed above were rhetorical commitments, she was the deciding vote for the law on the expansion of the IRS that specifically targets people who don’t pay taxes on tips. Again, you can’t make this stuff up.