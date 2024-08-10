YOU CAN’T HATE THE MSM ENOUGH: Earlier today, the MSM repeated Hamas propaganda as fact, not bothering to note that “local health officials” in Gaz are Hamas. Here is CNN, just for example.

Besides repeating the casualty figures as presumptively accurate despite the source, CNN did not mention that the strike was at 5 AM, in the summer, on a Hamas HQ. And as happens so often, Hamas couldn’t keep the lie going, reducing the casualty count from over 90 to 40 within hours, and who knows if that is also exaggerated:

Meanwhile, Israel identified by name twenty wanted Hamas terrorists who were killed in the bombing.