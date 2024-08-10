JEWISH LIVES MATTER?: A maniac shouting “Free Palestine” tried to stab a Hasidic Jew in Brooklyn to death early Saturday morning. Crickets from the MSM.
JEWISH LIVES MATTER?: A maniac shouting “Free Palestine” tried to stab a Hasidic Jew in Brooklyn to death early Saturday morning. Crickets from the MSM.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.