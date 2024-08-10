STRENGTH THROUGH JOY: Kamala rebrands as the ‘joy’ candidate.

Democratic strategists have repeatedly assured me that she will adopt whatever platform comes out of the Democratic National Convention, which certainly won’t help the perception that she is a manufactured candidate willing to do whatever it takes to seize power, but I digress. The clear indication we are getting from the early stages of the Harris-Walz campaign is that it is all about “vibes” and the idea that Harris is selling “joy.”

After all, what better way to rebrand a deeply unpopular vice president who, in focus groups put together by her own party, is said to have a laugh that sounds more like a cackle? Joy! “Kamala Harris used to worry about laughing,” the dutiful stenographers at the New York Times said. “Now joy is fueling her campaign.” The Washington Post similarly describes Harris-Walz as seizing “on a joyous message.” Walz even thanked his running mate for “bringing back the joy.”