STOLEN VALOR: Tim Walz Thanked Pelosi After She Recognized His Service ‘On the Battlefield.’

C-Span’s Chyron described Walz as an “Afghanistan War Veteran.”

FLASHBACK: Tim Walz thanked Nancy Pelosi at a press conference in 2007 in which she said while introducing him that "we appreciate his service on the battlefield."

CSPAN then identified Walz as an "Afghanistan veteran." pic.twitter.com/6HaKNyfKsf

