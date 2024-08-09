SPRINGTIME FOR HARRIS: Tim Walz Now Caught in a Scandal Involving a Muslim Cleric and Adolf Hitler.
Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, on at least five occasions as governor of Minnesota, hosted a Muslim cleric who celebrated Hamas‘s Oct. 7 attack last year on Israel and promoted a film popular among Neo-Nazis that glorifies Adolf Hitler, the Washington Examiner found.
The imam, Asad Zaman of the Muslim American Society of Minnesota, joined other Muslim leaders in May 2023 for a meeting about mosque security with Walz’s gubernatorial office in Minnesota. Zaman also spoke at a May 2020 event to call for peaceful protests with the governor during the riots in Minnesota sparked after George Floyd’s death. In April 2019, the cleric delivered an invocation before Walz’s state address — just months after Zaman called for an end to a government shutdown at a press conference with Walz in January 2019.
Zaman, moreover, attended a May 2019 event that Walz hosted for Ramadan, social media posts show.
Red State’s Bonchie writes, “I believe Harris is stuck. To make a switch just prior to the DNC would be a major admission of defeat, and I don’t think she would even entertain doing that voluntarily. Democrats are stuck with Walz, and from what I’m hearing, there’s a lot more to come on various subjects.”
But the DNC is totally plug-and-play at this point. Plug in Harris for Biden, plug in somebody new for Walz, and the MSM will quickly write 2000-word “explainers” on why each was a brilliant move.