鸟不是真实的: China Shows Off New Drones Disguised as Birds. “A newly released video showed a well-known Chinese elite special operations force using a biomimetic drone disguised as a small bird during a shooting competition in the country…According to Chinese military observers, this drone is classified as a miniature biomimetic ornithopter, an aerial vehicle that flies by flapping its wings like birds and insects. Due to its realistic appearance, this type of unmanned aircraft has military application potential.”

(Classical reference in headline.)