SAYING THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD:
KAMALA HARRIS: "We believe in the collective!" pic.twitter.com/xW3G6vLZSl
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 8, 2024
Previously: Now Do You Believe Me That the Commies Are Coming?
SAYING THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD:
KAMALA HARRIS: "We believe in the collective!" pic.twitter.com/xW3G6vLZSl
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 8, 2024
Previously: Now Do You Believe Me That the Commies Are Coming?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.