DON’T GET COCKY:

So after the best coverage any presidential candidate has ever received, and after taking zero questions for 19 days, this is the result. Jig is up. https://t.co/xBv1bMxQx4 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 8, 2024

I wrote last week that August would be “gut-check time” as the media did everything in their power to boost Harris. But they can only work with the material they have and, despite White House/Media collusion to keep her out of sight, it isn’t like she’s an unknown commodity after four years as veep.

Still… don’t get cocky.