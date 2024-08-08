August 9, 2024

DON’T GET COCKY:

I wrote last week that August would be “gut-check time” as the media did everything in their power to boost Harris. But they can only work with the material they have and, despite White House/Media collusion to keep her out of sight, it isn’t like she’s an unknown commodity after four years as veep.

Still… don’t get cocky.

Posted at 10:42 am by Stephen Green