HERE WE GO AGAIN? Will Frivolous Lawsuits Create Another Baby Formula Shortage?

In the U.S., only two companies are permitted to manufacture specialized formulas that meet the very specific needs of premature newborn babies. According to the Wall Street Journal, “These formulas are administered by doctors in the neonatal intensive care units because breast milk alone often doesn’t contain sufficient nutrients to sustain infants with low birth weights.”

And these companies are currently under relentless attack.

Plaintiff attorneys have filed hundreds of lawsuits against Abbott Laboratories and Reckitt Benckiser, claiming their fortifying products increase the risk of necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC) and should come with a warning label.

But these companies cannot add any such label to their products, because the science doesn’t support the claims made in these lawsuits.