NOT ALL CHANGE IS PROGRESS:
Left: Britain 🇬🇧
Right: Saudi Arabia 🇸🇦
Sorry for the mix up, Saudi Arabia is on the left and Britain on the right. pic.twitter.com/WT56Fz18Gc
— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) August 7, 2024
