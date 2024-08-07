HOW IT STARTED:

In honor of Cori Bush losing her race, throwback to this gem: pic.twitter.com/CyaqM3RMt7

How it’s going: Cori Bush: ‘AIPAC, I’m Coming to Tear Your Kingdom Down.’

"They about to see this other Cori, this other side," she said. "AIPAC, I'm coming to tear your kingdom down." pic.twitter.com/690T0aEhmZ

Cori Bush defiant in defeat: "All they did was radicalize me, so now they need to be afraid."

More here: Squad’s Cori Bush meltdown after being ousted from Congress in rant revealing who she is blaming for embarrassing loss.

Progressive Squad member Cori Bush had an on-stage meltdown Tuesday after losing her reelection bid.

The progressive Democrat became the second Squad member to be taken down after a hotly-contested primary against a more moderate challenger who hammered Bush for supporting pro-Gaza protests.

Now, she is blaming her defeat on pro-Israel group AIPAC which put a whopping nearly $9 million to oust her, that she threatened to ‘tear down.’

Her unhinged remarks came during a primary election watch party in St. Louis, Missouri, where she took a stage in front of supporters.

Pacing back and forth on the stage and speaking so loudly that the microphone shook, the former Black Lives Matter organizer condemned ‘corporations’ and AIPAC, charging them with orchestrating her ousting.

Defiantly, Bush told the crowd that now she is no longer bound to the decorum of Congress, and that now she had ‘some of the strings [cut] off,’ her opponents will ‘see this other Cori, this other side.’