GOSH, THAT’S A SHAME: Cori Bush loses primary in latest blow to progressive ‘squad.’
Flashbacks:
- Cori Bush Claims She Miraculously Healed Homeless Woman’s Tumors by Laying Hands on Her.
- Cori Bush’s Bodyguard Says He Can’t Be Anti-Semitic Because He’s a Jewish High Priest.
- Cori Bush Blows Up Pinocchio Meter, Lies About Getting Shot at in Ferguson by ‘White Supremacists.’
- Cori Bush And Maxine Waters Issue Racist Rants For July 4th.
- ‘Squad’ member Cori Bush defended Antifa during summer riots.
- ‘Squad’ Members Cozy Up to Anti-Semitic Fundraiser Who Promoted Holocaust Denial: Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, Summer Lee, and Ilhan Omar pose for pictures with Maher Abdel-qader.
- ‘Squad’ Members Were Boosting Hamas Long Before It Beheaded Babies.
And in the “Riots for thee, but not for me” school of leftist hypocrisy:
In less than 30 seconds…
Cori Bush: “I’m going to make sure I have security.”
Also Cori Bush: “And defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police.”pic.twitter.com/yDgo0wviG2
