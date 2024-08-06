TWO-TIER KIER: Rioters will feel the full force of the law.

Rioters will face “the full force of the law”, Sir Keir Starmer has vowed ahead of a further expected wave of riots across the UK. The Prime Minister, speaking after an emergency Cobra meeting at Downing Street, said rioters should expect “substantive sentences” on conviction. More than 400 people have been arrested following the violent unrest in nearly two dozen cities and towns in England, Wales and Northern Ireland over the past six days. Sir Keir promised communities “will be safe” and that the criminal justice system has shown a “robust and swift response” in the face of the unrest. Police forces are bracing themselves for up to 30 potential gatherings of rioters on Wednesday. A list of solicitors’ firms and advice agencies has been shared in chat groups as possible targets for gatherings, with the message inviting would be rioters to “mask up” if they attend. The Law Society of England and Wales described such gatherings as a“direct assault on our democratic values” and urged the Government to treat such “threats against the legal profession” with the “utmost seriousness”.

So serious that the chief of London’s police force is punching reporters’ microphones! Mark Rowley’s mic grab sets a dreadful example to police officers.

Sky News reporter having his microphone grabbed and dropped to the ground might seem like a trifling story right now, given everything that’s happening in the country. But when the mic-grabber is none other than Sir Mark Rowley, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, it’s a different matter. A very different matter. In a democracy, cops don’t treat journalists in such a dismissive, degrading fashion. It was outside the Cabinet Office that Sir Mark outrageously interfered with the property of a reporter. The man from Sky News asked him if he was going to ‘end two-tier policing’. And instead of answering – or not answering, if he wants to be a big baby about it – Sir Mark yanked Sky’s mic and seemed to push it to the ground. As he then arrogantly strutted to his car, the reporter could be heard saying: ‘Did he just do that?’

Yes, he did. And it was beyond inappropriate. For the most powerful cop in the country to manhandle an instrument of journalism, to try to physically prevent a reporter from recording something, sends a terrible message. Will Sir Mark’s lower-downs now behave likewise? Will they take their cue from the big man and grab and discard the kit of any journalist who asks them a pesky question?

I can’t imagine why anyone would be questioning British authorities about “two-tier policing,” especially when its new PM released a photo of himself in June of 2020 kneeling in sympathy with American BLM protestors:

UPDATE: What did you expect? Britain’s protests reflect DECADES of elite failure.

Well, not so much “failure” as deliberately planned: “Labour wanted mass immigration to make UK more multicultural, says former adviser. Labour threw open Britain’s borders to mass immigration to help socially engineer a ‘truly multicultural’ country, a former Government adviser has revealed.”

MORE: When the elites loved rioting. From the London riots to BLM, liberals and leftists have spent far too long celebrating street violence as virtuous.