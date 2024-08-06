COME ON, ABC: JUST ADMIT IT’S ANTI-SEMITISM:
On Monday’s Good Morning America, ABC senior White House correspondent Selina Wang not-so-subtly refused to acknowledge the anti-Semitism behind the far-left meltdowns over Vice President Kamala Harris having Governor Josh Shapiro (D-PA) as one of her nominees for a 2024 presidential running mate, instead chalking up opposition to coming from pro-Palestinian Arabs hating Jews.
The framing below from Wang in her segment on the 2024 election was almost certainly on purpose and wildly obtuse.
Even Van Jones, who thinks nothing of going on panels with Al Sharpton, admits on CNN that that’s what cost Shapiro the veep nomination: Van Jones: Some “Darker” Elements Of Anti-Semitism Have Been “Marbled In” To The Democratic Party.
In accordance with the prophecy: Democrats Worried Choosing Jewish Vice President May Cost Them The All-Important “Death To America” Vote.