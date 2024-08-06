August 6, 2024

MEDIAITE MELTDOWN: Jon Voight Ups the Ante on His Pro-Trump Videos By Claiming ‘the Left Is Trying to Take Away Your Children!’

But he’s not wrong: Harris VP Pick Greenlit Law Allowing State To Take Child Custody From Parents Who Oppose Sex-Change Surgeries.

Comcast and MSNBC are definitely onboard with that idea:

Related:

But what are these…”children” you speak of? Gov.Walz signs abortion-up-to-birth bill, entrenching Minnesota as global outlier on abortion policy.

Combined, the two candidates “are the Most Pro-Abortion Ticket in History,” LifeNews.com reports.

And here we go! New Trump Ad: ‘Chief Weirdo Tim Walz.’ “This didn’t take long. It’s almost as if Republicans knew what was coming:”

 

Posted at 2:35 pm by Ed Driscoll