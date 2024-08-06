MAKE AMERICA MINNEAPOLIS AGAIN?

Minnesota under Tim Walz. After he ignited violent riots and stoked the 2020 protests, Kamala helped bail out the violent and dangerous criminals who were arrested for it. A taste of what America will look like under a Harris-Walz admin. pic.twitter.com/fEs6ibeeex — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 6, 2024

This was the moment I filled in 2020 when BLM rioters attacked Minneapolis Police as they evacuated the 3rd Precinct. Under Gov. Walz’s leadership and despite days of rioting, the MN National Guard hadn’t fully deployed at that point.pic.twitter.com/KoxAAYiUIN — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 6, 2024

Walz’s daughter was also apparently pro-rioters as well back then:

The campaign ad edits itself:

Another future campaign ad here:

Exit quote: “You know, he talks about this wall, I always say, let me know how high it is. If it’s 25 feet, then I’ll invest in the 30 foot ladder factory.”