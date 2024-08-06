OUCH: Trump Team Goes There With First Tim Walz Ad and Hoo Boy It Will Definitely Leave a Mark (Watch).

Tim Walz is a weird radical liberal. What could be weirder than signing a bill requiring schools to stock tampons in boys' bathrooms? Or weirder than signing legislation allowing minors to receive sex change operations? pic.twitter.com/2kqTQ9CzfT — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) August 6, 2024

At the largely Minnesota-based Power Line, John Hinderaker writes:

As an American, I am horrified at Walz’s selection. He is small-minded, mean-spirited man. In one way, he will fit in with the Harris ticket: he ran a basement campaign for re-election in 2022, refusing to show up for debates with Republican Scott Jensen after the first one went badly. So Jensen was left debating an empty chair. Walz’s character defects are considerable, but let’s leave it at this: he was largely responsible for the George Floyd riots that devastated Minneapolis and other cities, because he dithered for days rather than calling out the National Guard. By his own admission, he held off out of sympathy for the rioters’ cause.

So did Kamala of course, in a tweet that’s still up: Kamala Harris Lies, Claiming That She Never Promoted The Bail Fund That Bailed Out Blm Rioters As Well As Murderers And R4pists; But The Tweet In Which She Promoted That Bail Fund Is Still Up!

Ed Morrissey, another longtime former Minnesota resident, adds:

This is such a puzzling pick on many levels. Josh Shapiro governs successfully in the kind of blue-collar state that Harris needs to win in order to succeed in November. Minnesota’s electorate is largely controlled by progressives in and around Academia in the seven metro counties. Walz is a former teacher himself, which Democrats think will play as somehow “blue collar,” but will instead look exactly like the progressive clique that many parents are now fighting in school districts over educational curricula.

Ed writes, “This doesn’t even look like Harris’ own choice, as Salena Zito briefly argues:”

Then 2 things are true. 1st picking @GovernorShapiro would’ve been about expanding the coalition picking Walz is about a base election. @GovTimWalz is deep blue progressive, often called a prairie progressive.

2nd this was Pelosi’s pick & she has been at the controls all along. https://t.co/V9E8CfC89Y — ZitoSalena (@ZitoSalena) August 6, 2024

“On the first point, both of the nominees chose to focus on their base. However, Harris started out in a deep hole and had a chance to climb out of it with a dynamic partner that could appeal across party lines. Walz has no appeal at all,” Ed concludes.

UPDATE: The deep complicity of both the governor and veep during the 2020 riots allows for Trump to run some sort of modern reboot of Nixon’s “law and order” ad from 1968. As Charles Glasser wrote here in August of 2020, “[I] cannot stress enough how powerful and resonant this ad was in 1968. Ben Rhodes was right: The young reporters in the MSM don’t know anything, and I’d add neither do their readers. This ad could run today and still be effective. If you support Trump, you should be demanding that they start producing ads like this.”

And Kamala’s “everybody needs to be woke“ quote allows for this exit question:

Update: Do you want America to look like Minneapolis in 2020?