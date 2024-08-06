THE PRIDE OF CHADRON STATE: I remember vividly elite Democrats mercilessly mocking Sarah Palin after she was picked as the VP nominee because she had attended undistinguished colleges. So what do they have to say about Tim Walz, a graduate of the exceedingly obscure Chadron State College? (Note that personally I go with demonstrated performance over educational pedigree.)
