HUMILIATING: The Biden-Harris Administration Might Just Beat Its Own Embarrassing Record. “If Monday’s almost record-breaking NASDAQ meltdown wasn’t ignominious enough, tensions in the Middle East might have the Biden-Harris Administration breaking a record set by the Biden-Harris Administration.”
