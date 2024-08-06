DONALD TRUMP: “Everything woke turns to s***.”

You'd miss Donald Trump all the same.

Kamala Harris: “We have to stay woke. Like everybody needs to be woke.”

I’m not sure which is worse — Harris’s message or her constant laughter at her unfunny remarks