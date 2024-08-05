THE COUNTRY’S IN THE VERY BEST OF HANDS:
Biden last week: “I cured the economy.” pic.twitter.com/dFyyccfGug
— TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 5, 2024
Cured? Euthanasized? Forget it, he’s Trunalimunumaprzuring.
