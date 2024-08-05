COLONIALISM, STRAIGHT UP: Progressive Dems In Michigan Tell Undercover Journo They Were ‘Ballot Harvested’ Out Of Office By Muslim Voter Fraud Network.

🚨 BREAKING: Progressive Democrats Say Muslims Used VOTER FRAUD to Secure Power in Michigan “These guys go door to door and take people’s ballots. They bully them… intimidate.” – August Gitschlag, Certified Michigan Elections Official “If everything’s good, we can drop [the… pic.twitter.com/ggAxZC5CB2 — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) August 5, 2024

More: “Hamtramck’s first woman mayor told our journalist she is ‘absolutely positive’ she was ballot harvested out of office. Karen Majewski lost her election bid in 2021 after serving the city of Hamtramck for 18 years, first as a city council president, and then 16 years as mayor. A true Hamtramck insider, Majewski shepherded her city through major ethnic, racial, and religious shifts only to see the town’s progressive open door policy result in her ouster.”

There’s a lesson there but I suspect Majewski failed to learn it.