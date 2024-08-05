THE LONG MARCH THROUGH THE INSTITUTIONS: How Are So Many Democrat Leaders The Spawn Of Marxist Professors? “The engineered ascension of red diaper baby Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party’s nominee for President of the United States of America without a single vote being cast in her favor is no accident.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.