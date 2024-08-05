20 MINUTES INTO THE FUTURE:

Pretty sure this is satire — but is it really?

In any case, the choices to plug into the headline are rapidly narrowing: Kamala Harris vice president choice narrows to Walz, Shapiro, sources say. “Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris has narrowed her search for a vice presidential running mate to two finalists, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, three sources with knowledge of the matter said on Monday. Harris, the U.S. vice president, is expected to announce her selection by Tuesday, ahead of her first scheduled public appearance with her running mate that evening at Temple University in Philadelphia.”