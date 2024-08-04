August 4, 2024

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE COAST GUARD:  The Coast was founded on this day, August 4, 1790.  My great, great, great, great grandfather William Cooke was a very early Coast Guard officer.  I’ve never been to Wilmington, NC, but I understand from this video that he died mysteriously and that his house is part of the Wilmington ghost tour.  I guess I ought to go.

Posted at 10:06 pm by Gail Heriot