HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE COAST GUARD: The Coast was founded on this day, August 4, 1790. My great, great, great, great grandfather William Cooke was a very early Coast Guard officer. I’ve never been to Wilmington, NC, but I understand from this video that he died mysteriously and that his house is part of the Wilmington ghost tour. I guess I ought to go.
