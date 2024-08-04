OLD AND BUSTED: There’s a Bear in the Woods.

The New Hotness? RFK Jr. admits to dumping dead bear cub in Central Park as Roseanne Barr listens in bizarre video.

Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. released a bizarre video on X Sunday, in which he tells comedian Roseanne Barr about the time he dumped a dead bear cub in New York City’s Central Park a decade prior.

In the video, RFK and Barr are situated around a dinner table in a home, as the independent candidate tells his story. He explains that he’s trying to get ahead of a story The New Yorker is working on.

RFK says he was taking a group of people falconing in Goshen, New York, about a two hour-drive north of New York City.

RFK tells Barr he was on his way there when a woman in a van in front of him hit a young bear and killed it.

“So, I pulled over and picked up the bear and put him in the back of my van because I was going to skin the bear… and put the meat in my refrigerator,” RFK says, as a visibly shocked Barr listens. He notes that the practice is legal in New York State under certain conditions.

RFK says he continued hawking with his group of acquaintances and ended up staying late. Instead of going home, RFK says he had a dinner obligation in New York City.

RFK then admits, without elaborating, that he had to go the airport after dinner and couldn’t go home.

“I didn’t want to leave the bear in my car because that would have been bad,” RFK says.