CHARDONNAY IS A HELLUVA DRUG: Nancy Pelosi’s delusions have reached a new level — saying Biden should be added to Mt. Rushmore.

Although the real buried lede here is San Fran Nan defending Teddy Roosevelt. Doesn’t she know that after decades of being the Democrats’ only acceptable Republican president, her party completely memory holed him during their cultural revolution in the summer of 2020?

Flashback: