KRUISER’S MORNING BRIEFING: I’m Taking a Break to Help Illegal Aliens Fill Out Their Mail-In Ballots. “Here in Arizona, we obviously absorb more of the open border abuse than most states. Unlike the other border states, we’re now a swing state. The Dems are no doubt hoping that every single ‘migrant’ here casts a vote for the Harris-Disaster ticket in this fall. They just got a generous assist towards that end.”